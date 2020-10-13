 

Twist Bioscience to Host Virtual Biopharma Analyst & Investor Event on October 23, 2020

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will host a Twist Biopharma Analyst & Investor Event on Friday, October 23, 2020. The event is scheduled to take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET in a virtual format.

The event will include an overview of Twist Biopharma and its unique approach to antibody discovery facilitated by its precisely synthetized “Library of Libraries” and antibody optimization solution. Twist Biopharma enables its partners to apply next generation drug development to some of the world’s most intractable health challenges.

The program will also feature a series of presentations by three Twist Biopharma customers:

  • Invetx
    Jürgen Horn, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the company's website at https://investors.twistbioscience.com/events-and-presentations/events. To listen to the conference call live, please dial (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international) and reference conference ID number 3930359.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after its completion through November 6, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing replay access code 10148526. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.twistbioscience.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Twist Biopharma

By leveraging its unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, Twist Biopharma can construct proprietary antibody libraries precisely designed to match sequences that occur in the human body. This Library of Libraries gives Twist Biopharma partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

