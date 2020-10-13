CrowdStrike Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cybersecurity Approach for Organizations

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA), which delivers continuous real-time security posture assessments across all endpoints in an organization regardless of the location, network or user. CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA enables enforcement of conditional access based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks.

Zero Trust security is fundamental for successful endpoint protection, using an identity and data-centric approach rooted in securing data, people, devices, workloads and networks. However, most current Zero Trust solutions verify user authentication for network access and don’t take into account the security health of the device associated with that user. This gap leaves organizations vulnerable to employees accessing corporate networks from compromised endpoints.