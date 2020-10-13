 

CrowdStrike Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cybersecurity Approach for Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA), which delivers continuous real-time security posture assessments across all endpoints in an organization regardless of the location, network or user. CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA enables enforcement of conditional access based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks.

Zero Trust security is fundamental for successful endpoint protection, using an identity and data-centric approach rooted in securing data, people, devices, workloads and networks. However, most current Zero Trust solutions verify user authentication for network access and don’t take into account the security health of the device associated with that user. This gap leaves organizations vulnerable to employees accessing corporate networks from compromised endpoints.

CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA delivers real-time security posture assessments across all endpoints regardless of location, network, and user. Falcon ZTA enables enforcement of dynamic conditional access based on device health and compliance checks that mitigate the risk to users and the organization. Every endpoint is granted least privileged access and is assessed before gaining access to sensitive data and corporate assets – ensuring Zero Trust enforcement across all endpoints. By expanding Zero Trust beyond authentication and including device security, CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA helps organizations maintain a holistic cybersecurity approach that protects their data and users from the sophisticated tactics of cyber adversaries.

With the recently announced acquisition of Preempt Security, CrowdStrike has advanced its Zero Trust capabilities to achieve end-to-end, real-time visibility and granular enforcement with advanced conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention. The new capabilities will help unify identity- and workload-centric conditional access capabilities with the CrowdStrike Falcon protection suite to help secure users, workloads, and data, regardless of location and network and without modification to existing legacy infrastructure and operating systems.

