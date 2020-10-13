 

VMware Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Third Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure(1). This is the third consecutive year VMware has been positioned as a Leader for VMware SD-WAN in Gartner’s evaluation for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

In the Gartner 2020 Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure(2), VMware received the highest scores in three of five (Cloud-First WAN, Small/Midsize Enterprise/Regional WAN and Small Footprint Retail WAN) and received excellent rating (within the 4.0 range) in four of five use cases (Cloud-First WAN, Large Global WAN, Small/Midsize Enterprise Regional WAN and Small Footprint Retail WAN). VMware’s rankings are driven by its capabilities in scalability, cloud features, SD-WAN features, operational features, small platform flexibility, app performance, security features, and deployment flexibility capabilities.

The wide area network of today must intelligently connect users, wherever they may be, to applications, wherever they are located, and apply security in a consistent manner along the way based on centrally-defined policies. This has accelerated adoption of cloud-delivered SD-WAN and emergence of the SASE architecture. VMware SD-WAN is a cloud-first offering that delivers the best user experience, intrinsic security, and operational simplicity. The solution’s unique hyperscale architecture includes a global network of more than 2,700 cloud service nodes across 100+ points of presence built and managed by VMware.

“Work is no longer just one place. Employees now define the ‘office’ as anywhere they have an internet connection. We believe they should also have the same experience in a coffee shop as they would sitting at a desk on a corporate network,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, SD-WAN and SASE Business, VMware. “We believe our ability to deliver a consistent and more secure user experience for enterprises of all sizes is validated by our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for three consecutive years. We also believe our position as a Leader in SD-WAN makes us an ideal partner for accelerating customers’ transition to a modern SASE architecture.”

