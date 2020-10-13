 

Microchip Technology Introduces Its First Trust&GO Wi-Fi 32-bit MCU Module with Advanced Peripheral Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020   

Pre-provisioned for market-leading cloud platforms, the all-in-one WFI32E01PC Trust&GO solution delivers powerful MCU functionality and verifiable identity

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands beyond home automation and drives deeper into home control – including Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), garage doors and fans – and grows in building and industrial automation, the need for highly integrated, reliable and secured Industrial IoT (IIoT) connectivity is greater than ever. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the first-ever Wi-Fi microcontroller (MCU) module with Microchip’s Trust&GO-enabled unique, verifiable identity.

For developers designing secure IIoT systems, Microchip’s highly integrated WFI32E01PC is a Trust&GO secured platform-enabled Wi-Fi MCU module that is pre-provisioned for cloud platforms. The WFI32E01PC is compliant to Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) specification and fully certified with the following world regulatory agencies: Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Industry Canada (IC) and European Radio Equipment Directive (RED). Microchip’s Trust&GO platform inside the WFI32E01PC streamlines the process of network authentication using secure element technology, which is preconfigured and pre-provisioned for cloud authentication.

Unlike existing devices, Microchip’s new technology includes a premium PIC32 MCU core, rich peripherals and a proven hardware security platform – enabling it not only to provide Wi-Fi but also to serve as a powerful MCU core for the entire IIoT system.

“With increasing attacks, traditional software data encryption is no longer sufficient to protect transmitted data. Devices need a hardcoded, verifiable, trustable identity to securely connect to the cloud,” said Steve Caldwell, vice president of Microchip’s Wireless Service Group business unit. “This is the first secure, pre-provisioned MCU with Wi-Fi that is shipped factory direct or through distribution.”

Unlike module-based designs, discrete designs can be difficult due to the need to develop drivers and circuits for multiple chips, especially when the chips are from different vendors. Often it is difficult to receive system-level support from vendors as their expertise is only in products they produce. Embedded designers need a highly integrated module solution providing industrial-grade MCU functionality, robust Wi-Fi connection and hardware security and authentication. The WFI32E01PC provides these capabilities and more in an all-in-one module, improving Radio Frequency (RF) power and providing a higher level of security.

