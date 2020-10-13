 

Mondelēz International to Report Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-800-322-9079 from the United States and 1-973-582-2717 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 4, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is 4698865. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

The company will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

