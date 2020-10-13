 

Trxade Group Subsidiary Bonum Health Announces Prescription Savings Partnership with SingleCare

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced that its Bonum Health subsidiary has partnered with SingleCare, the prescription savings service, to enhance Bonum’s enterprise telehealth solutions with prescription discounts powered by SingleCare. The enterprise service will be offered to national, regional and local pharmacies to promote the benefit to uninsured patients and underserved communities.

The increasing cost of healthcare has been exacerbated by the economic pressures of COVID-19, especially for the millions of recently unemployed across America. Bonum Health enables convenient access to affordable care with its clinical technology platform and telehealth solutions that offer virtual medical and provider services at deeply discounted rates. Through these telehealth solutions, an entire household can receive a virtual consultation by board-certified medical doctors, anywhere, at any time.

SingleCare is a free prescription savings service that is providing millions of consumers across America with consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. SingleCare is able to save customers up to 80% on their prescriptions. Most people don’t realize they can shop for better prices on their medications. SingleCare provides consistently low prices, and it can often be cheaper than a copay – so whether or not you have insurance, it’s always worth checking.

Bonum Health President, Ashton Maaraba, credits the team’s innovative thinking and complementary community-driven strategy. “The Bonum Health and SingleCare teams understand the importance of integrating and sustaining an affordable healthcare solution at pharmacy point-of-care. We are veterans in promoting quality healthcare service-driven programs at the pharmacy level and differentiate by providing transparent and affordable benefits that pharmacy partners and their patient community can trust, “ said Maaraba.

“We’re pleased to partner with Bonum Health as it allows us to expand our pharmacy distribution channels where SingleCare is offered, and help more consumers with access and adherence to affordable medication,” said John Zevzavadijan, President of Enterprise Platform Services at SingleCare.

About SingleCare

SingleCare is a free prescription savings service that provides consistently low prices to improve access and adherence to medication. It handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and is helping millions of people across the U.S. save a significant amount of money on their prescriptions. Through a combination of innovative technology and direct contracts with pharmacies, SingleCare allows consumers to access prescription savings at pharmacies near them via the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare partners with the country’s leading pharmacy companies covering 35,000 pharmacies nationwide. SingleCare is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, greater Philadelphia and West Palm Beach, Fla. For more information, visit singlecare.com or download SingleCare on iOS or Android.

