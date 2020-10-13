Splunk .conf20 Invites Everyone to Embrace the Data Age

.conf20 – Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it will host its 11th annual user conference, .conf20, virtually from October 20-22, 2020. Splunk’s new online format brings the .conf20 experience to wherever attendees are, free of charge, inviting participants around the globe to realize the value of their data. Worldwide attendees are gearing up to learn the latest on IT, Security, Observability and the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform so they can accelerate into the Data Age with ease. To attend .conf20, register here.

The landscape of the user experience is evolving, and .conf20 is as well. In its virtual format, this year’s annual event is anticipated to drive record-breaking attendance with 20,000+ users, almost twice the amount of last year’s attendance. Additionally, approximately 5,000+ partner attendees, 50+ different sponsors, almost 200 sessions and over 100 customer presentations from leading organizations are expected.

“We have reimaged our entire .conf experience, connecting our vibrant ecosystem together in a virtual setting where they can learn more about the boundless opportunities of their data,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I’m excited to celebrate .conf20 with our customers, partners and community members as we unveil the latest enhancements to the Data-to-Everything Platform, helping organizations embrace the Data Age and harness the power of their data. I want to thank everyone for attending and can’t wait to celebrate with you all virtually.”

During .conf20, Splunk leaders will take the virtual stage in various keynotes showcasing the latest product enhancements designed to help Splunk’s tens of thousands of customers reach their full potential with data, and discussing the impact the Data Age is having on industries around the world.

Merritt will kick-off the event showcasing how organizations can thrive in the Data Age during his keynote address. Available on demand starting on Tuesday, October 20, 8:00 a.m. PDT.

Splunk Chief Technology Officer Tim Tully will follow, delivering his vision for a unified data platform. Available on demand starting Tuesday, October 20, 9:00 a.m. PDT.

Splunk Chief Product Officer Sendur Sellakumar will close out the day one keynotes, detailing the significant updates across the Splunk product portfolio. Available on demand starting Tuesday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Splunk Chief Customer Officer John Sabino will lead day two, elaborating on how organizations are going all in on their cloud journey, and discussing Splunk’s advanced customer, partner and community ecosystems. Available on demand starting Wednesday, October 21, 8:00 a.m. PDT.

Both day one and day two keynotes will also be made available on demand on the Splunk .conf20 homepage.