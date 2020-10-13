Tyme Technologies to Present at Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on November 17-19, 2020

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) , an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), announced that its leadership will present at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on November 17-19. In one-on-one sessions, the Company will present its corporate overview for fiscal year 2021 with a special focus on multiple growth opportunities driven by advances in the science of cancer cell metabolism, SM-88 (racemetyrosine) late-stage trials in pancreatic cancer, SM-88 HopES trial in ultra-rare metastatic sarcoma, proof-of-concept RESPOnD trial evaluating TYME-19 in COVID-19, and expanding clinical plans for its cancer-metabolism pipeline candidate SM-88 in prostate, breast and hematological cancers.

The presentation will be accessible on the events page under the investor relations section of Tyme Technologies’ website at www.tymeinc.com.

About SM-88

SM-88 is an oral investigational modified proprietary tyrosine derivative that is believed to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events. Learn more.

About TYME-18

TYME-18 is composed of a proprietary surfactant delivery agent with a specific sulfonic acid component. It is designed for intra-tumoral administration of difficult to treat tumors and leverages the acidic tumor microenvironment and signaling pathways to kill cancer cells. TYME-18 is distinct in composition, but like SM-88, aims to leverage susceptibilities of a cancer that are related to its altered metabolism. Initial preclinical data for TYME-18 in animal tumor models demonstrate rapid and complete tumor regression, with no reported local or systemic toxicities. TYME-18 continues to be studied as a potential therapy for difficult to treat tumors that may not be eligible for surgical or other interventions. Learn more.