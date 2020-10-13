AMN Healthcare Recruitment Processing Outsourcing Receives Customer Satisfaction Award

AMN was rated as an overall RPO leader, as well as a leader in Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Quality of Service for both healthcare and midsize company RPO. AMN RPO, which has been named in HRO Today Baker’s Dozen RPO awards since 2013, helps healthcare organizations optimize their recruitment process so they can hire quality candidates quickly and efficiently while lowering costs, ensuring a good cultural fit, and providing a better patient experience.

“We are very grateful to be named once again among the leaders in healthcare RPO providing recruitment expertise,” said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and COO, Strategic Talent Solutions, AMN Healthcare. “AMN’s dedication to customer focus is a core value for our company, and our RPO team exemplifies that value every day.”

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services, collected through an annual online survey distributed directly to service buyers.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

