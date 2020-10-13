Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Data Center

The Data Center Will Generate 1.265 EH/S by 2Q 2021 with an Option to Expand to 3.320 EH/S. Marathon Will Own 100% of the Data Center, Which Will Have One of the Lowest Energy Costs in the U.S. for a Bitcoin Mining Operation.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") today announced the formation of a new joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC (“Beowulf”) focused on delivering low cost power to Marathon’s Bitcoin mining operations.

In connection with the joint venture, Marathon has entered into agreements with Beowulf to co-locate its Bitcoin Mining Data Center (the “Data Center”) at the Big Horn Data Hub, which comprises 20 acres of land adjacent to Beowulf’s Hardin Generating Station, a 105 MW power facility located in Hardin, Montana. Beowulf will provide power from the Hardin plant to the Data Center at a production cost of $0.028/kWh. Beowulf will also become an equity shareholder of Marathon as a result of the joint venture. Marathon will retain 100% of the Bitcoin mining output generated at the Data Center.

Marathon will deploy the 11,500 next generation S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH/s) it previously acquired through its partnership with Bitmain Inc. at the Data Center. These miners will generate 1.265 EH/s when fully deployed, with full deployment anticipated through Q2 2021. Currently, 500 of the S19 Pro Antminers have been delivered and deployed at the Data Center. The Data Center has the capacity to deploy up to 30,000 S19 Pro Miners that will generate 3.320 EH/s, providing Marathon with substantial opportunity for future expansion.

The Data Center will lower Marathon’s aggregate mining cost for electricity and data center management to $0.034/kWh, which is 38% below the Company’s current cost of mining. This low-cost electricity reduces Marathon’s breakeven costs to produce Bitcoin from approximately $7,500 per Bitcoin today to $4,600 per Bitcoin, dramatically improving the Company’s future profitability.

Marathon Chairman and CEO Merrick Okamoto stated, “The closing of this joint venture with Beowulf represents the completion of a long journey to own a Bitcoin mining facility. Partnering with an experienced independent power producer enables us to maintain control and certainty of Marathon’s energy and operational costs, at rates that represent some of the lowest in North America.”