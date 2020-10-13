 

Kimball International, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the market.  

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-602-5643 or internationally at 574-990-3014.  The passcode to access the call is "Kimball." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, Kimball Health, National, Etc. by National, Kimball Hospitality, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600


