DGAP-DD HENSOLDT AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 13.10.2020, 14:20 | 39 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
HENSOLDT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Johannes
|Last name(s):
|Huth
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HENSOLDT AG
b) LEI
|894500686FYLLZD3M624
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.51 EUR
|13894.22 EUR
|10.505 EUR
|26020.885 EUR
|10.505 EUR
|11103.785 EUR
|10.505 EUR
|24728.77 EUR
|10.495 EUR
|7923.725 EUR
|10.51 EUR
|7588.22 EUR
|10.51 EUR
|12759.14 EUR
|10.54 EUR
|7272.60 EUR
|10.545 EUR
|706.515 EUR
|10.55 EUR
|7901.95 EUR
|10.58 EUR
|372807.46 EUR
|10.535 EUR
|8206.765 EUR
|10.535 EUR
|87798.69 EUR
|10.505 EUR
|8404.00 EUR
|10.505 EUR
|682.825 EUR
|10.495 EUR
|17169.82 EUR
|10.515 EUR
|24542.01 EUR
|10.555 EUR
|17584.63 EUR
|10.52 EUR
|21839.52 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0