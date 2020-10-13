 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2020 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Huth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.52 EUR 28225.16 EUR
10.53 EUR 73.71 EUR
10.53 EUR 758.16 EUR
10.53 EUR 1168.83 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 801.80 EUR
10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR
10.55 EUR 1086.65 EUR
10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR
10.53 EUR 1031.94 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 780.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 559.15 EUR
10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 738.50 EUR
10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.53 EUR 242.19 EUR
10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR
10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR
10.55 EUR 516.95 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.53 EUR 1000.35 EUR
10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR
10.53 EUR 610.74 EUR
10.53 EUR 768.69 EUR
10.53 EUR 873.99 EUR
10.53 EUR 547.56 EUR
10.53 EUR 810.81 EUR
10.53 EUR 610.74 EUR
10.53 EUR 863.46 EUR
10.53 EUR 558.09 EUR
10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR
10.53 EUR 515.97 EUR
10.53 EUR 852.93 EUR
10.53 EUR 558.09 EUR
10.53 EUR 905.58 EUR
10.53 EUR 547.56 EUR
10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR
10.53 EUR 526.50 EUR
10.53 EUR 758.16 EUR
10.53 EUR 600.21 EUR
10.53 EUR 831.87 EUR
10.53 EUR 568.62 EUR
10.52 EUR 126.24 EUR
10.52 EUR 1209.80 EUR
10.53 EUR 189.54 EUR
10.53 EUR 568.62 EUR
10.53 EUR 526.50 EUR
10.53 EUR 716.04 EUR
10.52 EUR 420.80 EUR
10.55 EUR 854.55 EUR
10.52 EUR 357.68 EUR
10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR
10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 865.10 EUR
10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 791.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 622.45 EUR
10.55 EUR 791.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 886.20 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 917.85 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 991.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR
10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR
10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR
10.55 EUR 822.90 EUR
10.55 EUR 907.30 EUR
10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR
10.55 EUR 875.65 EUR
10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 960.05 EUR
10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 928.40 EUR
10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR
10.55 EUR 844.00 EUR
10.55 EUR 527.50 EUR
10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR
10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR
10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR
10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR
10.55 EUR 527.50 EUR
10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR
10.55 EUR 886.20 EUR
10.55 EUR 516.95 EUR
10.55 EUR 1076.10 EUR
10.55 EUR 875.65 EUR
10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR
10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR
10.55 EUR 854.55 EUR
10.55 EUR 685.75 EUR
10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR
10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR
10.55 EUR 949.50 EUR
10.56 EUR 707.52 EUR
10.56 EUR 654.72 EUR
10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR
10.56 EUR 823.68 EUR
10.56 EUR 781.44 EUR
10.56 EUR 612.48 EUR
10.55 EUR 7437.75 EUR
10.55 EUR 1266.00 EUR
10.55 EUR 5074.55 EUR
10.54 EUR 7852.30 EUR
10.55 EUR 25320.00 EUR
10.54 EUR 2476.90 EUR
10.54 EUR 23314.48 EUR
10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR
10.53 EUR 35443.98 EUR
10.52 EUR 2419.60 EUR
10.52 EUR 17862.96 EUR
10.53 EUR 21.06 EUR
10.54 EUR 1686.40 EUR
10.53 EUR 1316.25 EUR
10.53 EUR 2348.19 EUR
10.53 EUR 1200.42 EUR
10.52 EUR 2209.20 EUR
10.50 EUR 619.50 EUR
10.52 EUR 5775.48 EUR
10.50 EUR 829.50 EUR
10.52 EUR 1283.44 EUR
10.53 EUR 989.82 EUR
10.53 EUR 2084.94 EUR
10.53 EUR 1737.45 EUR
10.53 EUR 3853.98 EUR
10.53 EUR 6539.13 EUR
10.54 EUR 1032.92 EUR
10.56 EUR 612.48 EUR
10.56 EUR 126.72 EUR
10.53 EUR 852.93 EUR
10.53 EUR 3232.71 EUR
10.53 EUR 5054.40 EUR
10.53 EUR 737.10 EUR
10.53 EUR 1642.68 EUR
10.53 EUR 9024.21 EUR
10.53 EUR 579.15 EUR
10.50 EUR 3622.50 EUR
10.51 EUR 756.72 EUR
10.50 EUR 714.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 1239.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 210.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 325.50 EUR
10.49 EUR 1049.00 EUR
10.49 EUR 293.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.5346 EUR 307274.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


13.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63178  13.10.2020 

