

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2020 / 14:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Huth Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI

894500686FYLLZD3M624

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.52 EUR 28225.16 EUR 10.53 EUR 73.71 EUR 10.53 EUR 758.16 EUR 10.53 EUR 1168.83 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 801.80 EUR 10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR 10.55 EUR 1086.65 EUR 10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR 10.53 EUR 1031.94 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 780.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 559.15 EUR 10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 738.50 EUR 10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.53 EUR 242.19 EUR 10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR 10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR 10.55 EUR 516.95 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.53 EUR 1000.35 EUR 10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR 10.53 EUR 610.74 EUR 10.53 EUR 768.69 EUR 10.53 EUR 873.99 EUR 10.53 EUR 547.56 EUR 10.53 EUR 810.81 EUR 10.53 EUR 610.74 EUR 10.53 EUR 863.46 EUR 10.53 EUR 558.09 EUR 10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR 10.53 EUR 515.97 EUR 10.53 EUR 852.93 EUR 10.53 EUR 558.09 EUR 10.53 EUR 905.58 EUR 10.53 EUR 547.56 EUR 10.53 EUR 821.34 EUR 10.53 EUR 526.50 EUR 10.53 EUR 758.16 EUR 10.53 EUR 600.21 EUR 10.53 EUR 831.87 EUR 10.53 EUR 568.62 EUR 10.52 EUR 126.24 EUR 10.52 EUR 1209.80 EUR 10.53 EUR 189.54 EUR 10.53 EUR 568.62 EUR 10.53 EUR 526.50 EUR 10.53 EUR 716.04 EUR 10.52 EUR 420.80 EUR 10.55 EUR 854.55 EUR 10.52 EUR 357.68 EUR 10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR 10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 865.10 EUR 10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 791.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 622.45 EUR 10.55 EUR 791.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 886.20 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 917.85 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 991.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 538.05 EUR 10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR 10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR 10.55 EUR 822.90 EUR 10.55 EUR 907.30 EUR 10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR 10.55 EUR 875.65 EUR 10.55 EUR 601.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 960.05 EUR 10.55 EUR 548.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 928.40 EUR 10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR 10.55 EUR 844.00 EUR 10.55 EUR 527.50 EUR 10.55 EUR 833.45 EUR 10.55 EUR 770.15 EUR 10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 812.35 EUR 10.55 EUR 759.60 EUR 10.55 EUR 527.50 EUR 10.55 EUR 590.80 EUR 10.55 EUR 886.20 EUR 10.55 EUR 516.95 EUR 10.55 EUR 1076.10 EUR 10.55 EUR 875.65 EUR 10.55 EUR 569.70 EUR 10.55 EUR 580.25 EUR 10.55 EUR 854.55 EUR 10.55 EUR 685.75 EUR 10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR 10.55 EUR 611.90 EUR 10.55 EUR 949.50 EUR 10.56 EUR 707.52 EUR 10.56 EUR 654.72 EUR 10.55 EUR 696.30 EUR 10.56 EUR 823.68 EUR 10.56 EUR 781.44 EUR 10.56 EUR 612.48 EUR 10.55 EUR 7437.75 EUR 10.55 EUR 1266.00 EUR 10.55 EUR 5074.55 EUR 10.54 EUR 7852.30 EUR 10.55 EUR 25320.00 EUR 10.54 EUR 2476.90 EUR 10.54 EUR 23314.48 EUR 10.53 EUR 1263.60 EUR 10.53 EUR 35443.98 EUR 10.52 EUR 2419.60 EUR 10.52 EUR 17862.96 EUR 10.53 EUR 21.06 EUR 10.54 EUR 1686.40 EUR 10.53 EUR 1316.25 EUR 10.53 EUR 2348.19 EUR 10.53 EUR 1200.42 EUR 10.52 EUR 2209.20 EUR 10.50 EUR 619.50 EUR 10.52 EUR 5775.48 EUR 10.50 EUR 829.50 EUR 10.52 EUR 1283.44 EUR 10.53 EUR 989.82 EUR 10.53 EUR 2084.94 EUR 10.53 EUR 1737.45 EUR 10.53 EUR 3853.98 EUR 10.53 EUR 6539.13 EUR 10.54 EUR 1032.92 EUR 10.56 EUR 612.48 EUR 10.56 EUR 126.72 EUR 10.53 EUR 852.93 EUR 10.53 EUR 3232.71 EUR 10.53 EUR 5054.40 EUR 10.53 EUR 737.10 EUR 10.53 EUR 1642.68 EUR 10.53 EUR 9024.21 EUR 10.53 EUR 579.15 EUR 10.50 EUR 3622.50 EUR 10.51 EUR 756.72 EUR 10.50 EUR 714.00 EUR 10.50 EUR 1239.00 EUR 10.50 EUR 210.00 EUR 10.50 EUR 325.50 EUR 10.49 EUR 1049.00 EUR 10.49 EUR 293.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.5346 EUR 307274.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETA

