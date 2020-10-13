CyberArk Establishes Public Sector Advisory Board

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in privileged access management , today announced the formation of the CyberArk Public Sector Advisory Board. The Board is the first of its kind led by a privileged access management vendor, and is comprised of former public sector officers and leaders who will work with CyberArk to provide guidance and insight on evolving cybersecurity risks and regulatory requirements.

Theresa Payton , former White House CIO; current CEO and chief advisor of Fortalice. Theresa is one of America's most respected authorities on internet security, net crime, fraud mitigation and technology implementation.

Bruce T. Crawford, Lieutenant General (Ret) and former CIO of the United States Army where he was responsible for setting strategic direction and objectives for the Army network. In his 34 years of service, Bruce served in a variety of leadership positions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

As government organizations invest in technology-led initiatives to transform how they deliver services, build more resilient critical infrastructure and drive greater operational efficiencies, they must also balance risk reduction and compliance priorities. The new Public Sector Advisory Board will deepen CyberArk’s sector-specific expertise and extend cybersecurity resources to benefit customers including government agencies and departments at the federal, state and municipal levels.

“Whether targeting sensitive data or critical infrastructure, attackers continue to focus on government agencies in order to cause disruption and destabilize trusted services,” said Michael Brown. “To properly defend against these persistent threats, there needs to be a cohesive, strategic partnership between the public and private sectors. The establishment of the CyberArk Advisory Board strengthens this collaboration and reinforces the company’s dedication to its customers and improving their cybersecurity resiliency.”