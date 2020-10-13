Logility Congratulates Karen Smith, Kontoor Brands, as a Recipient of the SDCE Women in Supply Chain Award

The Women in Supply Chain award recognizes female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Mackenna Moralez, assistant editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive , explained the award is also “about leading with grace, advocating for your team and having a willingness to learn and adapt to changes.”

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, congratulates Karen Smith, vice president, global supply chain operations, Kontoor Brands, on her success as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award recipient for 2020.

“We received more than 200 entries for this new award. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award represents females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution, and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. Congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else they do to grow the supply chain industry.”

Logility customer Kontoor Brands is a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic denim brands, including Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic. Karen Smith brings more than 30 years of experience in apparel to her role at Kontoor, where she oversees the company’s global operational planning activities, including demand, supply, sales, inventory and replenishment planning, as well as customer service and consumer relations.

Ms. Smith cites predicting demand and managing inventory risk as the two biggest challenges amidst the volatile market conditions of 2020. A resilient and agile supply chain helps companies like Kontoor Brands balance internal and external manufacturing to quickly respond to dynamic demand signals and continue to satisfy customer demand.

“We congratulate Karen Smith on her Women in Supply Chain award in a year that has seen unprecedented supply chain disruption and the need for supply chain resilience and agility,” said Allan Down, president, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions that women like Karen are making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with a company that promotes and supports women in strategic leadership roles.”