 

Logility Congratulates Karen Smith, Kontoor Brands, as a Recipient of the SDCE Women in Supply Chain Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, congratulates Karen Smith, vice president, global supply chain operations, Kontoor Brands, on her success as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award recipient for 2020.

The Women in Supply Chain award recognizes female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Mackenna Moralez, assistant editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive, explained the award is also “about leading with grace, advocating for your team and having a willingness to learn and adapt to changes.”

“We received more than 200 entries for this new award. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award represents females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution, and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. Congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else they do to grow the supply chain industry.”

Logility customer Kontoor Brands is a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio of some of the world’s most iconic denim brands, including Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic. Karen Smith brings more than 30 years of experience in apparel to her role at Kontoor, where she oversees the company’s global operational planning activities, including demand, supply, sales, inventory and replenishment planning, as well as customer service and consumer relations.

Ms. Smith cites predicting demand and managing inventory risk as the two biggest challenges amidst the volatile market conditions of 2020. A resilient and agile supply chain helps companies like Kontoor Brands balance internal and external manufacturing to quickly respond to dynamic demand signals and continue to satisfy customer demand.

“We congratulate Karen Smith on her Women in Supply Chain award in a year that has seen unprecedented supply chain disruption and the need for supply chain resilience and agility,” said Allan Down, president, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions that women like Karen are making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with a company that promotes and supports women in strategic leadership roles.”

Seite 1 von 2
American Software (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Two Demand Solutions Customers Honored with SDCE Women in Supply Chain Awards
07.10.20
Anna Palmer, Director of Global Customer Success at Logility, Honored with the Women in Supply Chain Award
16.09.20
Logility Customers The Kraft Heinz Company and Dixon to Lead Sessions at CSCMP EDGE 2020 Live! Virtual Conference