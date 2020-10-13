 

Simulations Plus Teams Up with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to Secure New Grant Award from the U.S. FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  89   |   |   

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that, through a joint proposal with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, it has been awarded a new funded cooperative agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish novel in vitro/in silico models for the oral cavity route of administration in GastroPlus to accelerate pharmaceutical research and regulatory assessment of innovative and generic drug products delivered intraorally.

For this award, researchers at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis will generate data for marketed buccal and sublingual products using both standard in vitro systems and the innovative Dynamic In Vitro Dissolution and Absorption Model (DIVDAM) designed in their labs. The team at Simulations Plus will apply these data sets, along with additional information provided by scientists at the FDA and partner companies within the consortium, to build and validate mechanistic in vitro/in vivo correlations (IVIVCs) via physiologically based biopharmaceutics (PBBM) / pharmacokinetic (PBPK) oral cavity models within GastroPlus.

“The current state-of-the-art Oral Cavity Compartmental Absorption and Transit (OCCAT) module in GastroPlus – the only model of its kind for this administration route – was created several years ago in collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company using limited in vitro data,” said Dr. Viera Lukacova, chief scientist at Simulations Plus. “Using the novel database generated by the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, the improved machine learning and PBBM / PBPK models will provide a better characterization of formulation effects and enhance regulatory assessments for innovator and generic products.”

Under the cooperative agreement, FDA scientific and program staff will assist and participate in project activities in a partnership role with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Simulations Plus, and several leading pharmaceutical and generic drug companies. Drs. Haiying Zhou and Maxime Le Merdy will serve as project leads from Simulations Plus and contribute to various aspects of the award.

Seite 1 von 3
Simulations Plus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Simulations Plus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
12.10.20
US-Markt: Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, BigCommerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, AstraZeneca, Regeneron
29.09.20
Simulations Plus Extends Partnership with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Further Expand High-Throughput PBPK Capabilities in ADMET Predictor
22.09.20
Simulations Plus Partners with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Validate AI-Driven Drug Design Capabilities in ADMET Predictor
15.09.20
Simulations Plus Releases ADMET Predictor Version 10.0 (APX)