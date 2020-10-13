Simulations Plus Teams Up with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to Secure New Grant Award from the U.S. FDA
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that, through a joint proposal with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, it has been awarded a new funded cooperative agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish novel in vitro/in silico models for the oral cavity route of administration in GastroPlus to accelerate pharmaceutical research and regulatory assessment of innovative and generic drug products delivered intraorally.
For this award, researchers at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis will generate data for marketed buccal and sublingual products using both standard in vitro systems and the innovative Dynamic In Vitro Dissolution and Absorption Model (DIVDAM) designed in their labs. The team at Simulations Plus will apply these data sets, along with additional information provided by scientists at the FDA and partner companies within the consortium, to build and validate mechanistic in vitro/in vivo correlations (IVIVCs) via physiologically based biopharmaceutics (PBBM) / pharmacokinetic (PBPK) oral cavity models within GastroPlus.
“The current state-of-the-art Oral Cavity Compartmental Absorption and Transit (OCCAT) module in GastroPlus – the only model of its kind for this administration route – was created several years ago in collaboration with a large pharmaceutical company using limited in vitro data,” said Dr. Viera Lukacova, chief scientist at Simulations Plus. “Using the novel database generated by the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, the improved machine learning and PBBM / PBPK models will provide a better characterization of formulation effects and enhance regulatory assessments for innovator and generic products.”
Under the cooperative agreement, FDA scientific and program staff will assist and participate in project activities in a partnership role with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Simulations Plus, and several leading pharmaceutical and generic drug companies. Drs. Haiying Zhou and Maxime Le Merdy will serve as project leads from Simulations Plus and contribute to various aspects of the award.
