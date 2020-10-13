Simulations Plus Teams Up with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to Secure New Grant Award from the U.S. FDA

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that, through a joint proposal with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, it has been awarded a new funded cooperative agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish novel in vitro/in silico models for the oral cavity route of administration in GastroPlus to accelerate pharmaceutical research and regulatory assessment of innovative and generic drug products delivered intraorally.

For this award, researchers at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis will generate data for marketed buccal and sublingual products using both standard in vitro systems and the innovative Dynamic In Vitro Dissolution and Absorption Model (DIVDAM) designed in their labs. The team at Simulations Plus will apply these data sets, along with additional information provided by scientists at the FDA and partner companies within the consortium, to build and validate mechanistic in vitro/in vivo correlations (IVIVCs) via physiologically based biopharmaceutics (PBBM) / pharmacokinetic (PBPK) oral cavity models within GastroPlus.