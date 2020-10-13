 

Blockbuster Year and Bright Horizons for SPACs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  70   |   |   

- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 has already seen 127 SPAC IPOs, which have collectively raised over $48.5 billion in proceeds — more than the past ten years combined. A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is essentially a blank-check company formed to raise capital through an IPO with the sole intent of buying or merging with another operating company. SPACs have evolved to become an expedited and cost-effective way of doing an M&A deal and have been utilized by multiple Wall Street heavyweights. Going public via a SPAC enables a company to get a deal done in weeks instead of months, and the approach is proving to be an especially attractive vehicle for biotech companies by providing ready access to capital and much greater public visibility. A successful biotech SPAC hinges on shrewd management and a target company that offers a strong risk/reward proposition, is focused on unmet medical needs, and has proven scientific and clinical leadership. After  evaluating over 50 companies to meet these criteria for success, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) entered into a definitive merger agreement with 180 Life Sciences Corp. (180 Profile), which is expected to close within one month. 180 Life Sciences represents a new business model in biotech. The company is founded and run by four world-renowned scientists and entrepreneurs who invested their own money to start the company. Of considerable note: the founders own the majority of the equity in 180 Life Sciences and aren't selling any in this transaction. Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) received proceeds of around $250 million in a biotech SPAC business combination. Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), a biopharmaceutical company, went public via a SPAC business merger, and four months later, the company was able to raise $134 million in a new public offering. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO), the third-largest distributor of home medical equipment in the United States, also went public via a SPAC business merger in July and has appreciated 50% since. After raising $1.1 billion, a business combination is expected this month between Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX) and MultiPlan Inc., a market leader in health-care cost-management solutions. It's already been a heck of a year for SPACs, and some say the best is yet to come.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease