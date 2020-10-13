 

Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast on October 29, 2020

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to report its earnings results for the three months ending September 30, 2020. The call will be conducted by Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, President & COO Dick Ehst, Head of Corporate Development Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investor Relations webpage.

The third quarter 2020 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications & Marketing Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with assets of approximately $17.9 billion at June 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

