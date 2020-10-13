 

Coleg Gwent Transforms Education with Citrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And Coleg Gwent, one of Wales’ largest colleges, is leading the way, using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to fuel new models for learning and create a superior digital experience for its staff and students.

“The global pandemic has forced us to rethink the way we operate and find ways to future-proof our teaching,” said Evan Smith, ICT Infrastructure Manager, Coleg Gwent. “With Citrix, we can easily adopt new ways of working and learning and better support our students and staff whether they are on campus or at home.”

A Modern Approach

The shift to modernize education began at Coleg Gwent long before the pandemic struck. “We wanted to move away from the traditional model of dedicated IT labs and old-fashioned classrooms with fixed furniture, a whiteboard and everybody facing the front,” Smith said.

Last year, the college put the wheels in motion to make technology more integral to all learning environments and create multi-purpose learning spaces that enable different ways of teaching and learning, including role play, group discussions, online research and class presentations. So, when COVID-19 reached the shores of Wales and lockdown orders were issued, Coleg Gwent was ready.

“Citrix enabled us to respond quickly and relatively easily to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that we could continue to function and support our students remotely,” Smith said. “The critical thing was that staff could be instantly effective and concentrate on what they do, supporting students at a difficult time.”

A Seamless Transition

With the help of Citrix Gold Solution Advisor Eurotech, Coleg Gwent amped up its use of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to provide access to the systems and data its staff and students would need to continue learning without missing a beat.

“We serve a wide region that includes some economically depressed areas, and students may find it difficult to work effectively from home,” Smith said. “So, it was important that teachers and other staff were available to provide all the support required.”

It was equally important that the experience be consistent and simple. “We wanted students to simply turn devices on, log in and get access to their desktop,” Smith said. “It wasn’t about virtualization, it was about delivering superior services to the classroom.”

A Secure, Reliable Experience

As bedrooms and kitchens became classrooms, it was critical that Coleg Gwent had a secure and reliable way to do this. And Citrix provided it.

Seite 1 von 3
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Citrix Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, October 22
06.10.20
Lindex Gives Retail a New Look with Citrix
01.10.20
Citrix Recognized by AWS for Digital Workplace Expertise
30.09.20
Citrix Summit Series: Prepare for the Future of Work
29.09.20
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
21.09.20
Work 2035: Citrix Research Reveals a More Intelligent Future
15.09.20
Citrix Rethinks Employee Experience to Advance New World of Work

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
21
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter