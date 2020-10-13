Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Thursday, October 29th, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.