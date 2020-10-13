8x8 Cloud Communications Pulse Reveals New Workforce Reality Trends

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced its findings from an analysis of usage trends across its more than one million global business users. Organizations shifting to remote work are driving new employee communications behaviors as app usage for business communication and collaboration has more than doubled, which is leading to nearly 2.5X more voice calls and 6X more video meetings.

In 2020, organizations around the world have realized that remote work is no longer a nice-to-have perk, but an operational pillar that enables employees to serve customers, generate revenue, reduce costs, and innovate at any time from anywhere using any device. IT leaders managing this vital transition have also recognized that long-term business survival cannot depend on quick fixes that result in siloed communications and associated high costs. Long-term success requires a more strategic approach to communications that optimizes productivity, ensures customer retention, maximizes revenue generation, and provides visibility throughout the organization.