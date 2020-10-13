 

8x8 Cloud Communications Pulse Reveals New Workforce Reality Trends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced its findings from an analysis of usage trends across its more than one million global business users. Organizations shifting to remote work are driving new employee communications behaviors as app usage for business communication and collaboration has more than doubled, which is leading to nearly 2.5X more voice calls and 6X more video meetings.

In 2020, organizations around the world have realized that remote work is no longer a nice-to-have perk, but an operational pillar that enables employees to serve customers, generate revenue, reduce costs, and innovate at any time from anywhere using any device. IT leaders managing this vital transition have also recognized that long-term business survival cannot depend on quick fixes that result in siloed communications and associated high costs. Long-term success requires a more strategic approach to communications that optimizes productivity, ensures customer retention, maximizes revenue generation, and provides visibility throughout the organization.

The first in a series of market and customer insights, the 8x8 Cloud Communications Pulse found the following trending dynamics during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2020:

  • Desktop and Mobile Apps Enabling Employees to Operate from Anywhere:
    • As remote work became entrenched, using a single app for communications and collaboration, day in and day out, enhanced productivity and employee satisfaction. Usage of desktop and mobile apps for voice calls, video conferencing, team chat and SMS increased by more than 107 percent.
    • Further signaling a shift away from traditional office environments to working remotely, customer usage of communications apps for MacOS and Microsoft Windows computers surged nearly 190 percent.
  • Video Is Here to Stay:
    • Time spent in video meetings has experienced sustained high usage growing at a magnitude of more than 6X.
  • Voice Calls Dialing Up:
    • As mobile, remote workforces have become the norm rather than the exception, and video conferencing continues to see sustained high usage, video fatigue could be attributed to the desire to use alternative channels on which to communicate.
    • Average daily call volumes using desktop and mobile communications apps are rising at a compound monthly growth rate of more than 11.5 percent and grew greater than 138 percent. In addition, employee-to-employee calling across multi-site organizations has also steadily grown in volume.
  • One Platform, One App Makes Switching from Voice to Video Easy:
    • Desktop and mobile apps have enhanced multimodal communication at organizations, helping to mitigate the loss of in-person, in-office interactions. Switching from voice calls to a video meeting session at the click of a button has dramatically increased in monthly usage by more than 16X. This feature, unique to integrated communications apps, is allowing employees to easily extend a conversation to a multimedia shared workspace for enhanced collaboration.

“The rapid shift to remote work has been truly transformational. It is forcing organizations to reassess how they communicate and collaborate as well as support current employees and customers while attracting new ones, all without physical connection,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “These findings clearly demonstrate they not only need to have the right technology platform to ensure business resilience, but that cloud communications, seamless collaboration, and holistic insights are critical for ongoing business growth and success.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results