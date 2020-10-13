Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty distributors of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products in North America, announced today the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 2, 2020, and host a conference call the following day. The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
The call can be accessed in three ways:
- At the FBM website: www.fbmsales.com in the “Investors” section.
- By Telephone: For both listen-only participants and those who wish to take part in the question and answer portion of the call, the dial-in telephone number in the U.S. is (877) 407-9039. For participation outside the U.S., the dial-in number is (201) 689-8470.
- Audio Replay: A replay of the call will be available beginning 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and ending at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 10, 2020. Dial-in numbers for U.S. based participants are (844) 512-2921. Participants outside the U.S. should use the replay dial-in number (412) 317-6671. All callers will be required to provide the Conference ID of 13711602.
About Foundation Building Materials
Foundation Building Materials is a specialty distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary products throughout North America. Based in Santa Ana, California, the Company employs more than 3,400 people and operates over 170 branches across the U.S. and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005273/en/Foundation Building Materials Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare