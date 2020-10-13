Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty distributors of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products in North America, announced today the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 2, 2020, and host a conference call the following day. The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The call can be accessed in three ways: