 

Charles River Associates (CRA) to Host Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on October 29

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that CRA will webcast its third-quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of CRA’s website at http://www.crai.com. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 709-8155 or (201) 689-8881. Prior to the call, CRA will post the press release announcing its third-quarter 2020 financial results and supplemental financial information, including prepared CFO remarks, on the “Investor Relations” section of its website. An archived version of the webcast, press release, and financial information will be available on CRA’s website for one year.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

