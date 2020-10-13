 

Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

13.10.2020, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer John Woods and Chief Credit Officer Malcolm Griggs will participate at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference virtually on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020
06.10.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021
02.10.20
Citizens Bank, N.A. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
30.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers
30.09.20
Citizens Bank Announces Award of Grants for Minority-Owned Small Businesses
28.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Expiration and Expiration Date Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers
25.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing Terms of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers Open to Certain Investors
21.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details
21.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers Open to Certain Investors