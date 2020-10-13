 

American Express Partners With GlobalGiving to Enable Its Colleagues Around the World to Back Their Communities

To enable its colleagues around the world to back causes that matter to them, American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced a partnership with GlobalGiving, a one-stop solution for charitable giving. Through the partnership, eligible American Express colleagues in more than 30 locations will be able to make donations to projects submitted to GlobalGiving by vetted nonprofit organizations in over 170 countries, and have their contribution matched by the American Express Foundation. The partnership extends American Express’ long-time gift-matching program, Give2Gether, which is currently available to colleagues in the U.S., Canada and India. American Express colleagues outside these countries now are able to make charitable contributions to various social impact projects and have them matched by the American Express Foundation, up to program limits, making it the first financial services company to launch a year-round global employee gift-matching program with GlobalGiving.

“Our colleagues are passionate about helping drive positive change in their local communities through American Express’ volunteer, environmental clean-up and charitable giving programs,” said Timothy J. McClimon, President, American Express Foundation. “At a time when nonprofit organizations are facing significant challenges stemming from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, social inequality, climate change and other pressing issues, we are pleased to provide another way for more colleagues to give back to their communities through our partnership with GlobalGiving.”

Launched in 2002, GlobalGiving connects nonprofits, donors and companies around the world. Since its founding, GlobalGiving, which itself is a U.S. tax-exempt charitable organization, has helped raise more than $500 million to fund 27,000 projects. All nonprofits undergo a rigorous review by GlobalGiving, which also requires the organizations to provide documentation about the projects they submit to the platform.

“The nonprofits in GlobalGiving’s community are tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges, from expanding access to health care and education in underserved communities to working to dismantle racism and gender inequality,” said Alix Guerrier, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalGiving. “Our partnership with American Express will further help these vital organizations get the critical resources they need to deliver on their mission.”

American Express’ partnership with GlobalGiving builds on the company’s existing efforts to help colleagues impact their communities. Last year, more than 29,000 colleagues donated to 3,800 charities through the Give2Gether gift matching program, raising $5.6 million that the company matched. Through the company’s Serve2Gether volunteer program, colleagues participated in more than 30,000 volunteer opportunities in 15 countries last year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year American Express adapted its volunteer program to enable colleagues to participate in virtual opportunities.

To learn more about American Express’ philanthropic initiatives, visit the company’s 2019-2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT GLOBALGIVING

GlobalGiving connects nonprofits, donors, and companies in nearly every country in the world to accelerate community-led change. We help fellow nonprofits access the funding, tools, training, and support they need to serve their communities. Since 2002, the GlobalGiving community has raised more than $500 million from 1 million donors for 27,000 projects in 170+ countries. Each of the nonprofits on GlobalGiving.org has been rigorously vetted and has committed to providing donors regular updates about how donations are put to work. Find out why GlobalGiving is a trusted partner for good: www.globalgiving.org.

