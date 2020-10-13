 

Better Choice Announces Closing of Expanded Series F Financing and Acceleration of Asian Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:30  |  54   |   |   

Management and Board Have Funded More than $11M to Support Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), an animal health and wellness company, today announced the closing of an additional $1.1M of Series F financing, bringing the total amount raised to $18.9M. As part of this financing, Management and Board members funded in excess of $11.3M.

“In addition to further strengthening our balance sheet, this additional capital allows us to quickly accelerate growth in Asia, specifically China,” said Michael Young, Chairman of the Board.

“BTTR plans to allocate a portion of recent proceeds from our Series F financing to improve our online and physical sales presence in Asia, including an expansion of our internal team, building of inventory and targeted marketing spend. Our 2Q20 gross revenue in Asia was ~$2.4M, which represents a ~16% increase over 1Q20. With this type of exponential growth, we see a tremendous first-mover advantage in Asia and are excited about making this a very meaningful contributor to revenue in the near-term. Our international operations, sold through domestic distribution networks, account for approximately 20% of net sales through the first half of 2020. We could see this reach 40% or more as the market continues to mature.”

In June, one of Better Choice’s subsidiaries and largest brand, Halo, Purely for Pets, received Product Import Registrations for 15 Holistic Dog and Cat Food Diets from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China. Halo was the only real, whole meat-based US pet food brand to receive these registrations in this round.

Chinese shoppers are set to spend $7 billion on their pets by 2022, according to Reuters. Based on data from Euromonitor, dog and cat food sales in China were $2.2 billion in 2018 and are expected to reach $6.1 billion in 2025, a 28.9% CAGR. Growing demand is being driven by increasing disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increased pet ownership. While the market is still relatively young in terms of pet ownership, it is growing rapidly.

“China’s growing middle class, a massive move to urbanization, and other demographic changes are driving similar pet humanization trends as seen in the US, but with a focus toward smaller breed dogs and indoor cats more suitable for urban markets. With its smaller kibble size versus the competition, Halo is an attractive choice for smaller breeds and is ideally positioned to benefit from these trends,” noted Werner von Pein, Chief Executive Officer. “Our registrations and authorizations to sell through both retail and online channels in China significantly increases our reach. When combined with our solid marketing foundation and our sophisticated go to market operations through our partner Penefit International we are well positioned to build out our distribution.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...