Stifel Ranked Top Canadian Small-Cap Equity Research Team in Brendan Wood Survey

Stifel had a total of 10 individual analysts ranked in this year’s survey, including four “TopGuns” in their respective sectors including biotech, pharma, and healthcare (Justin Keywood), small-cap special situations (Maggie MacDougall), oil & gas equipment & services (Ian Gillies), and small/mid-cap precious metals & diamonds (Tyron Breytenbach). “TopGun” analysts rate in the top 3 of their respective sector(s) and are those that demonstrate insightful views on sectors and companies, strong sector knowledge, depth of research, and unbiased analysis.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that it has been ranked the No. 1 provider of Canadian small-cap equity research, according to the influential Brendan Wood survey of buy-side professionals.

“At Stifel, we pride ourselves on having a deep understanding of the companies we cover, identifying material industry trends, and uncovering actionable investment ideas for our clients,” said Maggie MacDougall, Head of Canadian Equity Research at Stifel. “It is an honor to be recognized in this way.”

The Brendan Wood 2020 Worldwide Equity Capital Markets Performance Report focused on institutional client assessments of broker-dealer research, sales, and trading performance in Canadian equities. The institutional client panel consisted of 372 Chief Investment Officers, Portfolio Managers, Traders, and Buy-Side Analysts at 173 global institutions.

Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.

