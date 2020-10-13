Vemanti Group Announces Quarterly Corporate Updates and Developments

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:VMNT) a multi-asset technology-driven company, today provided its quarterly corporate updates and developments. The Company’s Q3 financial report will be issued in the near future.



“Even in the midst of the lingering pandemic, we’re pleased with where we are as an organization collectively,” said Mr. Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group. “We are seeing the success of our activities. As the trend towards full recovery slowly taking shape, we anticipate that our subsidiaries will continue to show financial gains. While we work our way to the next normal, we remain resolve and resilient with our business objectives. The strategic areas for us to focus on are growing our current assets, becoming a fully-reporting SEC issuer, and expanding our portfolio with alternative and digital assets,” he added.