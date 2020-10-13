SPBES (Sterling Plan B Energy Solutions) has entered into a Consortium Agreement with PCTI. This agreement is forged around the needs and requirements of the maritime hybrid and electric boat demand. PCTI’s role is supporting the end client with Battery Chargers ranging in the 1-2-megawatt range. With the recently signed agreement, SPBES is looking to release orders for the first four machines.

WARWICK, NY., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), has announced that its fully owned subsidiary Power Conversion Technologies Inc.(PCTI) has executed a Consortium Agreement with Sterling PBES Energy Solutions Ltd. (SPBES).

Bill Yargeau, Vice President Business Development, commented “PCTI is excited to be a part of this SPBES Consortium. We have been impressed with Brent Perry’s long history and knowledge of electric ferry boats and other maritime electric applications and are excited to be a part of the SPBES consortium. This is a unique alternative energy application and we are happy to be teaming with SPBES on it.”

Catherine Chis, President of PCTI, noted “Becoming a supplier to SPBES for battery chargers for electric ferry boats falls in line with one of our strategies of supporting a reduction in carbon emissions. We are looking forward to continuing as a partner for many years as the market for sustainable technologies grows.”

“A battery is only as good as the components that deliver energy to them, and in PCTI we have found a partner that shares our dedication to quality, service and support. We are looking forward to a strong partnership that will deliver excellent support to our customers globally.” Brent Perry, CEO Sterling PBES Energy Solutions Ltd.

In June, 2019, the principal owners of Shapoorji Pallonji and Sterling Wilson joined the founders of PBES and formed Sterling PBES to serve the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market. SPBES has 14 locations around the world. One of the SPBES leaders, Brent Perry, has been personally involved in 90% if the large hybrid and electric ferry projects on the water today. SPBES is doing their part in reducing carbon emissions in the maritime environment. Check SPBES out at https://spbes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/About-SPBES.pdf