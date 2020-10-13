BioCorRx Partners with Truusight Health to Integrate Recovery Program Into Self-Funded Health Plans

The Company is also announcing a name change to the recovery program that will become effective upon launch of the new website at www.BeatAddiction.com . The program name will change from BioCorRx Recovery Program to Beat Addiction Recovery. The program will include more options which will be disclosed on the new website.

ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (“BioCorRx”) (“Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders (SUD), today announced their partnership with Truusight Health , a healthcare solutions and care navigation and management company, to bring the Company’s Recovery Program to self-funded health plans.

Through this partnership, plan members covered under Truusight Health programs will now have access to Beat Addiction Recovery, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which combines proprietary cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and peer support, with medication prescribed by a licensed treatment provider.

“Unfortunately, people suffering from substance use disorder have limited options for comprehensive care during the pandemic as the country has been forced to stay safe at home in many regions. When you combine that with the rising number of opioid deaths we are seeing around the country, it is clear that we need to bring SUD care to as many Americans as possible,” said Brady Granier, CEO, and Director of BioCorRx, Inc. “We are proud to expand the reach of our recovery program to health plans under Truusight at a time when remote SUD care has become increasingly more important to keep people engaged.”

According to an article published by NPR in August 2020, drug overdoses have spiked almost 18 percent during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans suffering from SUD are confined to their homes with limited resources for recovery. Beat Addiction Recovery’s mobile platform allows patients to get the assistance they need from the comfort of their homes. The HIPAA-compliant platform allows individuals to engage in live conversations with their doctors, behavioral counselors, therapists, peer support specialists, and others on their care team at any time via messaging, voice, or video within the mobile app.