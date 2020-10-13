Allergy Shots Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy shots, also known as allergy immunotherapies, including subcutaneous immunotherapy, sublingual immunotherapy, and oral therapies, is a long-term treatment that helps reduce allergic reactions. The most common type of allergy includes allergic rhinitis/hay fever, which accounts for 43% of the cases.

According to a latest report published by the PMR, the global allergy shots market is projected to be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Allergy Shots Market Study

Injections is the leading segment by product in the global allergy shots market. The sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) segment has been gaining more traction in recent years, and is expected to expand by 6.5% during the forecast period.

Europe is the leading market for allergy shots, followed by the U.S.

is the leading market for allergy shots, followed by the U.S. The South Asian region, including India and ASEAN countries, is the fastest-growing allergy shots market, due to improving medical infrastructure.

and ASEAN countries, is the fastest-growing allergy shots market, due to improving medical infrastructure. ALK Abello is the leading player in the global allergy shots market. The company invests most of its revenue in R&D, and thus, holds a strong pipeline, especially in the SLIT segment.

100+ health systems are partnering with retail chains, providing physician oversights and increased patient traffic to retail clinics, and extending health system networks to new patient populations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to postponement of non-essential treatment in hospitals and clinics, which will impede market growth in the short term.

"Increasing corporate agreements and strong product pipeline will boost the global allergy shots market," says a PMR analyst.

Allergy Shots Market Happenings

The allergy shots market is witnessing continuous innovation in terms of specific treatments, recombinant immunotherapies, and others. Manufacturers in the allergy shots industry are extending their portfolios, customer base, and geographic reach through M&A and collaborations/partnerships. This help players enjoy mutual growth and maintain a competitive edge, and fulfil customer needs. For instance, in August 2020, Nestle Health Science division announced the acquisition of the food allergy portfolio of Aimmune Therapeutics by the end of 2020.