 

Calyxt to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Calyxt Chief Executive Officer Jim Blome and Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

 

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

Toll Free dial-in number:

 

1-877-407-0789

Toll/International dial-in number:

 

1-201-689-8562

Conference ID:

 

13711539

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141783 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

 

1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number:

 

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

 

13711539

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

