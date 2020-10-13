Knorr-Bremse Makes Additional $10 Million Investment in Rail Vision

The current investment reflects Rail Vision’s post money valuation of approximately $50 million. Foresight's initial investment in Rail Vision, in August 2016, reflected a $4.4 million post money valuation, marking a 1,130% increase. As a result of the investment, Foresight’s holdings in Rail Vision will amount to 19.34% (16.49% on a fully diluted basis).

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its affiliate, Rail Vision Ltd., and Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH, an affiliate of Knorr-Bremse AG (Frankfurt: KBX), executed an agreement whereby Knorr-Bremse will make a new investment of $10 million in Rail Vision. Knorr-Bremse, a $17 billion European-based group, originally invested $10 million in Rail Vision, as reported by the Company on March 14, 2019. Following the additional investment, Knorr-Bremse will own a total of 36.79% of Rail Vision’s outstanding share capital. Additionally, Rail Vision has received a call option, available under certain conditions which should be met, to call for an additional $5 million under the same investment terms.

Rail Vision is a leading provider of cutting-edge cognitive vision sensor technology to increase safety in the railway industry. Rail Vision’s solutions offer detection and classification of objects or obstacles (e.g. humans, vehicles, and signals), rail path recognition (i.e. switch state detection), distance measurement and opportunity infrastructure condition monitoring.

“Knorr-Bremse's continued investment marks a vote of confidence in Rail Vision’s unique technology and its solutions for the rail industry. We believe that further securing Rail Vision’s finances will strengthen the company’s performance and support its commercialization and market penetration efforts,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle subsystems. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. For more than 110 years, the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, eco-efficiency, digitization and automated driving. In 2018, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.6 billion (IFRS).