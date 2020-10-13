QIAGEN reports strong preliminary results for third quarter of 2020

Net sales grew 26% at actual rates, and also rose 26% at constant exchange rates (CER), to $481.3 million from $382.7 million in the same period of 2019 – a higher rate than the outlook for the third quarter of 2020 for 16-21% CER sales growth announced on July 13, 2020.

The better-than-expected results reflect both ongoing significant demand for solutions used in COVID-19 testing, as well as significantly improved customer demand trends in other areas of the portfolio from the second quarter of 2020, with non-COVID 19 product sales declining at a mid-single-digit CER rate compared to the third quarter of 2019. Among specific products, sales of the QuantiFERON-TB test for tuberculosis detection declined 20% CER to about $53 million compared to a 46% CER year-over-year decline in the second quarter of 2020.

Preliminary adjusted EPS results for the third quarter of 2020 are for approximately $0.58 CER – a 61% increase from adjusted EPS of $0.36 in the third quarter of 2019 and at the high end of the outlook for about $0.52-0.58 CER, also as announced on July 13, 2020.

Based on exchange rates on September 30, 2020, QIAGEN expects currency movements against the U.S. dollar (reporting currency) to have a positive impact on results for the third quarter of 2020 of less than one percentage point on net sales at actual rates and less than $0.01 on adjusted EPS.

Full results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 remain scheduled for publication on November 4, 2020, and for a conference call to be held as planned on November 5, 2020.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at www.qiagen.com.