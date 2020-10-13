 

QIAGEN reports strong preliminary results for third quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:45  |  55   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today preliminary sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) results for the third quarter of 2020.

Net sales grew 26% at actual rates, and also rose 26% at constant exchange rates (CER), to $481.3 million from $382.7 million in the same period of 2019 – a higher rate than the outlook for the third quarter of 2020 for 16-21% CER sales growth announced on July 13, 2020.

The better-than-expected results reflect both ongoing significant demand for solutions used in COVID-19 testing, as well as significantly improved customer demand trends in other areas of the portfolio from the second quarter of 2020, with non-COVID 19 product sales declining at a mid-single-digit CER rate compared to the third quarter of 2019. Among specific products, sales of the QuantiFERON-TB test for tuberculosis detection declined 20% CER to about $53 million compared to a 46% CER year-over-year decline in the second quarter of 2020.

Preliminary adjusted EPS results for the third quarter of 2020 are for approximately $0.58 CER – a 61% increase from adjusted EPS of $0.36 in the third quarter of 2019 and at the high end of the outlook for about $0.52-0.58 CER, also as announced on July 13, 2020.

Based on exchange rates on September 30, 2020, QIAGEN expects currency movements against the U.S. dollar (reporting currency) to have a positive impact on results for the third quarter of 2020 of less than one percentage point on net sales at actual rates and less than $0.01 on adjusted EPS.

Full results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 remain scheduled for publication on November 4, 2020, and for a conference call to be held as planned on November 5, 2020.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at www.qiagen.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 13.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
15:15 Uhr
Qiagen setzt dank Corona-Tests mehr um als erwartet - Aktie verliert
15:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Schwächer erwartete US-Börsen belasten den Dax
14:45 Uhr
QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
14:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
14:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
14:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN reports strong preliminary results for third quarter of 2020
12.10.20
Nebenwerte: Biotech im Fokus in der Krise
07.10.20
ROUNDUP: Qiagen sieht sich mit Vorwürfen der Steuervermeidung konfrontiert
07.10.20
Vorwürfe gegen Qiagen wegen Steuervermeidung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:18 Uhr
1.815
QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
13.08.20
2
ROUNDUP: Qiagen-Übernahme durch Thermo Fisher scheitert an Aktionären
12.07.20
3
Kassieren QIAGEN CEO Thierry Bernard & CFO Roland Sackers ganz massiv?: QIAGEN: Übernahmeangebot NIC
24.06.20
2
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
05.06.20
3
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'