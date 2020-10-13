Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on November 16, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 300 consecutive quarters since 1946.