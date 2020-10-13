Macarthur Minerals Balance Sheet Materially Strengthened by Financing Package

Highlights



Firm c ommitments received from a private placement to sophisticated and institutional investors raising approximately of AUD 6.25 million at an issue price of AUD 0.55 bolsters working capital.





AUD 20 million standby equity finance facility secured under Controlled Placement Agreement improves Macarthur’s balance sheet . Facility can be drawn down at the discretion of the Company.





Bolstering of Macarthur’s balance sheet (in combination with the release of all debt under the recently converted convertible notes) positions the Company well to move through the next critical phases of project delivery and target simultaneous completion of its main project financing strategy for the Lake Giles Iron Project with EAS Advisers.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce the completion of a material financing package (“Financing Package”) comprising:

a private placement to be completed in two tranches (the “Offering” or “Private Placement”) of AUD 6,249,446 million with institutional and sophisticated investors; and





a standby equity commitment to provide up to AUD 20 million in equity financing (“Equity Finance Facility”), which can be drawn at the discretion of the Company.



Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“We are delighted with the interest in the placement which is a strong endorsement from the investment community. With iron ore prices continuing to defy broader global impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, investor demand in the placement demonstrates market confidence continues to build around Macarthur and its ability to deliver the Lake Giles Iron Project for shareholders.

That confidence is pleasing, but it is also matched by the determination of the Board and Management to ensure that every opportunity is maximised to deliver Macarthur’s high-grade, low impurity magnetite product with the development of one of the first new-generation magnetite mines in Western Australia.

The completion of this Financing Package is material for the Company. Balance sheets “open doors”, and as Macarthur approaches the next phase of key negotiations to deliver its Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project, the flexibility that the package will provide to the Company is extremely important.