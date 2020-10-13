Columbia Care to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

 

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after close of US financial markets on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-877-407-8914 (US Callers) or 1-201-493-6795 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.col-care.com/ or at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/colc/mediaframe/ ...

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 99 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 23 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

 

1 Pro forma facilities open or under development; includes Project Cannabis; includes facilities where Columbia Care provides consultative services pursuant to the terms of a management services arrangement

