Silo Pharma, Inc. Enters into Option Agreement with University of Maryland Baltimore for Central Nervous System-Homing Peptides

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, announced that it has executed an option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore with respect to the exploration of the potential use of central nervous system-homing peptides in vivo and their use for the investigation and treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory pathology. Silo Pharma’s intends to explore the development of unique therapeutics that utilize these CNS Homing Peptides. Silo plans on initiating studies to evaluate the potential use of this invention to deliver Psilocybin based therapeutics directly to targeted areas of a patient.

This technology refers to phage-encoded peptides identified as being unique, inflamed CNS-specific markers. These peptides zero in on the spinal cord and, to a lesser extent, the cerebellum, in a rodent model of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). These peptides are designed to address many challenges, as they are expected to be pathology-specific (damaged, inflamed tissue only), are tissue specific (CNS), and can be used as an imaging tool for inflammation of the spinal cord. As such, Silo Pharma believes that they may be used in the detection of diseased tissue and for targeting therapeutic agents to the CNS to treat MS and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

“The option agreement gives Silo access to a potential unique and vital approach which significantly differentiates us within the Psilocybin space,” stated Eric Weisblum Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma. “The ability to deliver psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds directly to targeted areas of the body with this technology could be significant by increasing the efficacy of the treatment while reducing the amount of medicine needed. There is a tremendous need for creative and unique therapeutics for patients suffering from rare diseases. We believe this novel approach coupled with our planned research of psilocybin as a therapeutic presents an exciting opportunity for the company.”