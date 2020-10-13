 

Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:51  |  61   |   |   

Acquisition boosts Vungle's advertising technology to provide contextual, machine learning-powered recommendations for maximum ROAS and user LTV

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vungle (www.vungle.com), the leading mobile ad network and in-app monetization platform, announced today the acquisition of AlgoLift, an LTV powered user acquisition automation platform for mobile advertisers. The acquisition adds AlgoLift's industry-leading algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's global, creative-centric advertising network to give advertisers actionable intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Additionally, AlgoLift's probabilistic approach to campaign attribution gives Vungle a privacy-friendly way to target and optimize ad campaigns in compliance with pending iOS-related changes to IDFA.

Vungle Logo

AlgoLift is the automated ROAS optimization engine for gaming and non-gaming app developers such as Jam City, Take-Two Interactive, Digit and Headspace. Using AlgoLift's predictive LTV modeling and automation tools, customers are able to scale user acquisition spend significantly while increasing ROAS by up to 150 percent. The combined offering will provide advertisers an automated solution using contextual data to buy against their downstream metrics. AlgoLift relies on anonymized data to deliver a unique solution to Apple's upcoming iOS-related privacy changes.

"Our mission is to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement for our developers," said Jeremy Bondy, Vungle COO. "AlgoLift's proprietary recommendation technology and exceptional team, accelerates our transformation, extending the breadth and reach of our platform. As a result, our developers can expect an entirely new level of scale and performance."

"At AlgoLift, we are very proud to have built an industry-leading LTV and optimization platform to help our clients maximize ROAS and operate at the cutting-edge of marketing technology," said Andre Tutundjian and Dmitry Yudovsky, Co-founders of AlgoLift. "We couldn't be more excited to join Vungle's team to now bring a joint solution of leading-edge technology to the mobile ecosystem."

"The combined offering will enable Vungle to deliver machine advanced automation technology and contextual-level targeting recommendations to help global advertisers scale campaigns, improve real-time optimization and streamline workload," said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. "We are looking forward to integrating AlgoLift's technology into our products to offer clients an automated, privacy-centric solution to buy against metrics such as ROAS."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease