 

New $90 Million Global Challenge to Fund Bold Solutions to Address Systemic Inequities

Racial Equity 2030 seeks to scale transformative ideas that will improve the lives  of children, families and communities across the globe.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced the launch of Racial Equity 2030, a call for bold solutions to drive an equitable future for children, families and communities across the globe. In honor of the foundation's 90th anniversary, the Challenge will award $90 million to invite, build and scale actionable ideas for transformative change in the systems and institutions that uphold inequities.

"Racial Equity 2030 is an invitation to build on this moment and advance equity," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. "At the Kellogg Foundation, we know that change happens through people and their collective action. That's why we're awarding $90 million to fuel creative and actionable solutions to achieve racial equity in the next decade." 

Today, too many children's futures are bound by the color of their skin, their families' circumstances or the limits of opportunity in their communities. Racial Equity 2030 seeks bold ideas to create a future that is equitable and just.  

The novel coronavirus pandemic has compounded many of the inequities in health, wealth, education and opportunity. And global outcry has ensued from decades of racial and systemic injustice. Racial Equity 2030 is a chance to reimagine and to build a future where equity is realized. Teams of visionaries, change agents and community leaders from every sector are encouraged to apply.

Interested organizations must register to apply before Jan. 28, 2021. Complete applications are due by Feb. 25, 2021 and will be assessed by expert reviewers, as well as by peer applicants.

Racial Equity 2030 extends an invitation to communities across the globe to join in this pursuit. Applications must embrace and reflect the values of racial equity and justice. They must be led by a team that centers on lived experience and includes communities most affected by the issues as part of leadership in the project. More details can be found on the Challenge website: https://racialequity2030.org.

The Challenge is being managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit that leverages its networks to find and fund solutions to the world's greatest challenges, including racial and gender equity, economic development and climate change.

