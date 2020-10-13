NortonLifeLock Unveils Family Plans and School Time Feature to Help Families Bolster Cyber Safety
On a mission to help protect people of all ages from today’s digital safety threats, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced Norton 360 with LifeLock for Family, all-in-one protection plans to help protect the whole family’s identities, devices and online privacy through one subscription.1 Additionally, a new Parental Control feature, School Time, is now available with Norton Family and select Norton 360 plans, to help parents keep their children focused on school while remote learning. Parents can set a policy on children’s Windows, iOS or Android devices that allows access to distance learning content, without giving access to the broader web.2 By introducing new Family Plans and features, NortonLifeLock aims to make it easier to help protect family members as they shop, browse, learn, work and play on their connected devices.
“Cyber Safety starts at home, and we are fiercely dedicated to providing our customers with the tools they need to be safer online and help protect their personal information and that of their children,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. “We are thrilled to be adding Family Plans and features so families can have peace of mind while navigating our increasingly connected world.”
A recent study conducted by NortonLifeLock3, ‘Screens & Quarantine: Digital Parenting in a Pandemic,’ reveals that as screen time skyrockets and socialization moves online, parents of school age children are inevitably concerned about their child being contacted by an online predator (67%), revealing their location online (66%), being exposed to cyberbullying (61%), having their online accounts hacked (60%), and infecting their family’s devices with viruses (50%). Further, parents appear to be in need of solutions with 7 in 10 wishing there was a better way to monitor their child’s screen time (70%) and that they knew more about how to keep their child safe online (69%).
“With so many parents working from home and helping their children through distance learning, we created School Time to help lighten their load,” added Singh. “This new feature, which will be available with Norton Family and select Norton 360 plans, allows parents to give their children access to their school resources while minimizing online distractions. We hope this helps parents more easily set and manage boundaries so they can have one less thing to worry about.”
