NortonLifeLock Unveils Family Plans and School Time Feature to Help Families Bolster Cyber Safety

On a mission to help protect people of all ages from today’s digital safety threats, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced Norton 360 with LifeLock for Family, all-in-one protection plans to help protect the whole family’s identities, devices and online privacy through one subscription.1 Additionally, a new Parental Control feature, School Time, is now available with Norton Family and select Norton 360 plans, to help parents keep their children focused on school while remote learning. Parents can set a policy on children’s Windows, iOS or Android devices that allows access to distance learning content, without giving access to the broader web.2 By introducing new Family Plans and features, NortonLifeLock aims to make it easier to help protect family members as they shop, browse, learn, work and play on their connected devices.

“Cyber Safety starts at home, and we are fiercely dedicated to providing our customers with the tools they need to be safer online and help protect their personal information and that of their children,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. “We are thrilled to be adding Family Plans and features so families can have peace of mind while navigating our increasingly connected world.”