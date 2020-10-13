 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Cancer Research UK Announce Encouraging Preliminary Phase 1 Study Results With VAC2 for the Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

13.10.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, and Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, today announced encouraging preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). VAC2 demonstrated remarkably potent induction of immune responses in all patients dosed to date, with high levels of peripheral antigen-specific immunogenicity observed at multiple time points and confirmed by multimer staining. On the basis of these findings, and following completion of the ongoing VAC2 clinical study in NSCLC, Lineage will seek to evaluate VAC2 in combination with therapies considered biologically complementary to VAC2, such as chemotherapy and the immune cell protectant properties offered by anti-PD1 immunotherapy.

Lineage recently conducted an early exercise of its option to acquire data from Cancer Research UK and assumed responsibility for further development of the VAC2 product candidate as well as future development opportunities derived from the VAC platform, while Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development concludes the ongoing clinical study.

“Based on review of all available data, the therapy was safe and well tolerated in all patients. While the safety profile was expected, the immunogenicity data are remarkable and highly provocative,” stated Christian Ottensmeier, MD, PhD, FRCP, Professor of Experimental Medicine at the University of Southampton and Chief Investigator on the VAC2 clinical study. “Antigen-reactive pentamer staining data induced by VAC2 suggest that the vaccine is highly potent, inducing significantly higher levels of antigen-specific T cells, compared with that invoked by alternative vaccine approaches, such as DNA- and RNA-based vaccines. From my perspective as an immuno-oncologist these data support rapid phase II testing, focused on clinical benefit.”

Brian Culley, Chief Executive Officer of Lineage, said: “Interestingly, one patient experienced a radiological response following chemotherapy subsequent to VAC2 treatment. Although anecdotal and occurring after the patient had completed the VAC2 trial, responses in this setting are rare and support further investigation. Dendritic cells are the most potent antigen-presenting cells in the body and harnessing their power to accurately deliver information about foreign material is re-emerging as an attractive therapeutic modality based on their consistent safety profile and increasing knowledge of how to deploy them in the clinical setting. As a leader in the field of cell therapy, Lineage aims to advance the current VAC2 product candidate and identify ways to expand the VAC platform through internally-owned and externally-partnered antigens.”

