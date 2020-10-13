 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $5.9 Million in Funding from U.S. Army

October 13, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $5.9 million on its previously announced contract to provide the U.S. Army with global field support services for military satellite communication (“SATCOM") terminals around the world. The contract has been funded $41.1 million to date.

“Comtech is honored to support our warfighters with high quality and responsive field support services around the world,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Army’s mission-critical ground SATCOM terminals provide inter and intra-theater network communications with worldwide reach back capability. The field support contract covers diverse engineering and technical skills to support these SATCOM terminals, including logisticians, help desk, network engineering, security engineering, RF and satellite system engineering and support.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

