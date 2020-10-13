 

Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 56,000 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 44,000 gold ounces, 474,000 silver ounces and 1,800 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“first quarter”). First quarter stream sales were in line with the previous guidance range of 53,000 to 58,000 GEOs. The Company had approximately 36,000 GEOs in inventory at the end of the first quarter consisting of 26,000 gold ounces, 461,000 silver ounces and 1,100 tonnes of copper. Inventory at the end of the first quarter was higher than the previous guidance range of 25,000 to 30,000 GEOs primarily due to timing of deliveries.

RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the first quarter were $1,897 per ounce, $22.97 per ounce, and $6,494 per tonne ($2.95 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,686, $15.77, and $5,235 ($2.37), respectively, in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“fourth quarter”). Cost of sales was approximately $389 per GEO for the first quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 79 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.29 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $406 per GEO in the fourth quarter. Cost of sales is specific to our streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned interests on 188 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

 

First Quarter 2021 Call Information:

 

 

Seite 1 von 3
Royal Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Royal Gold Announces Separation of the Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso Stream Agreement, and New Stream Agreement with Future Global Resources Limited
30.09.20
Royal Gold Announces Sale of its Ownership Interest in the Peak Gold Project
21.09.20
Royal Gold Issues Correction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
86
Royal Gold - mehr Bank als Mine