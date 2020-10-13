 

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. RELEASES ITS ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND ANNOUNCES INCLUSION ON FORTUNE’S 2020 ‘CHANGE THE WORLD’ LIST

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, released today its annual sustainability report, which shares the company’s progress and achievements across its three sustainability pillars: people, planet, and purpose.

The company is also proud to announce its inclusion as the only home furnishings retailer on Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ 2020 List. In its sixth year, the annual list honors over 50 companies from around the world for their positive social impact through execution of their core business strategies. Companies are evaluated based on four criteria: measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation and corporate integration.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s deep commitment to sustainability has been a fundamental driver of its strong performance, which enables the company to continue reinvesting in its values and create more positive change for its customers, associates, and the larger community.

“Our company is Good By Design – we have deeply engrained sustainability into every facet of our business. From our factories to our customers’ homes, we are united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we release this report, the world is facing social, environmental and health crises on a scale not seen in our lifetimes — yet we have witnessed incredible fortitude and agility from our associates and within our communities. We have fostered resilience though a culture of purpose and by managing resources responsibly, caring for our people, and uniting around our values, we create a stronger company that can withstand whatever comes.”

Highlights of the report include:

People – We are committed to positive change for our customers and the communities we call home.

  • WSI exceeded the goal of $3M paid in Fair Trade Premiums. At the end of 2019, WSI paid over $4.7M in Fair Trade Premiums.
  • Fair Trade Premiums supported workers during COVID-19, with 69% of WSI Fair Trade Factories using their premiums for direct COVID relief.
  • The Williams Sonoma brand met their goal of 100% Fair Trade WS Brand Coffee by 2019.
  • WSI developed an Equity Action Plan, holding itself accountable to continue to drive positive change in the fight against racial injustice.

Planet – We strive to use resources responsibly, from mindful manufacturing to energy efficiency.

