 

Here For Schools Casey’s Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Wants to Hear from Local Schools and School Organizations

Today, Casey’s General Stores announced a new way that it plans to do even more good in its local communities: supporting local schools through a Cash for Classrooms grant program. As families and kids have been returning to school and school routines, Casey's grants will support projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 public and private schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America.

“Casey’s is committed to being here for our neighbors, guests and students. The Cash for Classrooms grant program is another way we are helping schools prepare children for the future, create a skilled workforce and support families,” said Katie Petru, Director, Community. “If you are a teacher, administrator, part of a PTA or PTO, or know someone who is, we encourage you to apply for a Cash for Classrooms grant.”

Grants awarded will range from $1,000 to $50,000 and can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives, including projects that assist schools with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The deadline to submit a grant application is December 16, 2020, and grants will be awarded in March 2021. More information and the grant submission process can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

And, during October and November, Casey’s will match its guest donations to the local school of their choice in Casey’s Rewards. To get started, guests can sign up for Casey’s Rewards at caseys.com/rewards and select to donate points to over 36,000 schools.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

