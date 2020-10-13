CommScope High Density Remote PHY Shelf Selected by Comcast for Distributed Access Architecture Transformation

CommScope announced today that its E6000r High Density (HD) Remote PHY (R-PHY) Shelf will help accelerate Comcast’s ongoing work to build a more virtualized network, leveraging Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The HD Shelf is part of CommScope’s extensive portfolio of network transformation solutions designed to assist the world’s leading operators in transitioning to DAA and virtualized networks.

CommScope E6000r High-Density Remote PHY Shelf (Photo: Business Wire)

“Comcast’s Remote PHY Shelf deployment marks an important step in the evolution of our nation’s HFC networks,” said Kevin Keefe, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “Their choice of CommScope’s HD Remote PHY Shelf to support their network transformation speaks to our leadership in DAA and our expertise in large-scale deployments. The CommScope Engineering Team worked closely with Comcast’s Next Generation Access Network team to meet their demanding specifications for an R-PHY Shelf as well as the customized software for their virtualized ecosystem. Together, we’re preparing one of the nation’s largest cable networks for its next stage of growth.”

“As we continue to evolve our DAA model and further virtualize our network, it’s important to have trusted partners and solutions to ensure that the process is reliable and seamless,” said Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next-Generation Access Networks at Comcast. “We appreciate CommScope’s support as we work to deliver next generation speed and capacity to our customers.”

The E6000r HD R-PHY Shelf supports eight RPDs, each with one downstream and two upstream ports, in a single rack unit (RU) form factor. When paired with a virtual CMTS Core, the high-density design of the HD Shelf allows dramatic space and power savings in cable operator hub sites. This densification enables for continued node segmentation without requiring expensive hub site facility investment.

CommScope accelerated the development of its HD Shelf to match Comcast’s deployment schedule, passing exhaustive testing and successfully field trialing the solution within nine months of the program’s inception.

