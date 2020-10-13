 

CommScope High Density Remote PHY Shelf Selected by Comcast for Distributed Access Architecture Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

CommScope announced today that its E6000r High Density (HD) Remote PHY (R-PHY) Shelf will help accelerate Comcast’s ongoing work to build a more virtualized network, leveraging Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The HD Shelf is part of CommScope’s extensive portfolio of network transformation solutions designed to assist the world’s leading operators in transitioning to DAA and virtualized networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005350/en/

CommScope E6000r High-Density Remote PHY Shelf (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope E6000r High-Density Remote PHY Shelf (Photo: Business Wire)

“Comcast’s Remote PHY Shelf deployment marks an important step in the evolution of our nation’s HFC networks,” said Kevin Keefe, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “Their choice of CommScope’s HD Remote PHY Shelf to support their network transformation speaks to our leadership in DAA and our expertise in large-scale deployments. The CommScope Engineering Team worked closely with Comcast’s Next Generation Access Network team to meet their demanding specifications for an R-PHY Shelf as well as the customized software for their virtualized ecosystem. Together, we’re preparing one of the nation’s largest cable networks for its next stage of growth.”

“As we continue to evolve our DAA model and further virtualize our network, it’s important to have trusted partners and solutions to ensure that the process is reliable and seamless,” said Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next-Generation Access Networks at Comcast. “We appreciate CommScope’s support as we work to deliver next generation speed and capacity to our customers.”

The E6000r HD R-PHY Shelf supports eight RPDs, each with one downstream and two upstream ports, in a single rack unit (RU) form factor. When paired with a virtual CMTS Core, the high-density design of the HD Shelf allows dramatic space and power savings in cable operator hub sites. This densification enables for continued node segmentation without requiring expensive hub site facility investment.

CommScope accelerated the development of its HD Shelf to match Comcast’s deployment schedule, passing exhaustive testing and successfully field trialing the solution within nine months of the program’s inception.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Gossamer Bio Announces Topline Results for Phase 2 Trials of Oral GB001 in Asthma and Chronic ...
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment ...
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
CommScope to Demonstrate 10G Virtualized Networks and In-Home Experiences at SCTE
09.10.20
CommScope's Innovative Home Network Solutions Will Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity to Ziply Fiber Subscribers
08.10.20
CommScope Announces Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio Expansion
01.10.20
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
23.09.20
CommScope Introduces Two New DOCSIS 3.1 Home Gateways with Wi-Fi 6
22.09.20
Mediacom Communications Selects CommScope to Power Groundbreaking 10G Trial
14.09.20
Study Sponsored by CommScope Reveals Strong Interest and Some Concerns in Current U.S. Federal 5G Environment