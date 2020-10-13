LPL Financial Hosts Virtual Women’s Conference Throughout October

“LPL is committed to supporting growth and fostering connections between our advisor communities,” said Bethany Bryant, president of The Private Trust Company, a corporate affiliate of LPL Financial, and executive sponsor of LPL’s women community. “Our advisors look forward to the annual Women Advisors Leaders Forum each year, and it’s also a favorite event of mine. We saw the benefit of engaging our community of advisors virtually during this year’s annual Focus all-advisor conference. We took those learnings and applied them to our women’s conference. We are thrilled to be able to connect with more of our women advisors with this virtual format. And we hope that the month-long schedule affords advisors the chance to participate in bite-sized sessions while maintaining an ability to balance the day-to-day needs of running their practices.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, RIA custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that the firm is hosting its annual women’s conference virtually and has opened up what was once a gathering of approximately 150 women into a free event for the entire network of women advisors, program managers and licensed sales assistants affiliated with LPL. Women Lead: eForum began last week and continues through Oct. 30, with nearly 700 attendees registered to participate.

The conference features daily general and breakout sessions, featuring LPL executives, advisors, home office employees and sponsors, as well as weekly keynote speakers. This year’s conference also features “Quick Byte Learning” sessions, which are fifteen minutes or less. This short-form content series will be available on-demand. Networking opportunities are embedded throughout the event with interactive Q&A in all keynotes and breakout sessions, as well as networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities, including advisor discussions and executive coffee chats with LPL leadership.

This year’s conference also launches an allies program. Women can invite a male ally to participate in the conference to help demystify what a women’s conference is and to learn how they can support women advisors in their business. “We understand that we can’t move the needle in the industry without involving men in the conversation as champions,” said Bryant. “In an industry that is predominantly male, we hope that giving men a seat at our table can encourage inclusion and create more support and understanding for the women who bring tremendous value to their clients and our industry.”

This is the second virtual conference that LPL has held in 2020, following its annual Focus conference, which hosted over 13,000 total attendees digitally in August.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

980-321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc