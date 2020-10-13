 

LPL Financial Hosts Virtual Women’s Conference Throughout October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, RIA custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that the firm is hosting its annual women’s conference virtually and has opened up what was once a gathering of approximately 150 women into a free event for the entire network of women advisors, program managers and licensed sales assistants affiliated with LPL. Women Lead: eForum began last week and continues through Oct. 30, with nearly 700 attendees registered to participate.

“LPL is committed to supporting growth and fostering connections between our advisor communities,” said Bethany Bryant, president of The Private Trust Company, a corporate affiliate of LPL Financial, and executive sponsor of LPL’s women community. “Our advisors look forward to the annual Women Advisors Leaders Forum each year, and it’s also a favorite event of mine. We saw the benefit of engaging our community of advisors virtually during this year’s annual Focus all-advisor conference. We took those learnings and applied them to our women’s conference. We are thrilled to be able to connect with more of our women advisors with this virtual format. And we hope that the month-long schedule affords advisors the chance to participate in bite-sized sessions while maintaining an ability to balance the day-to-day needs of running their practices.”

The conference features daily general and breakout sessions, featuring LPL executives, advisors, home office employees and sponsors, as well as weekly keynote speakers. This year’s conference also features “Quick Byte Learning” sessions, which are fifteen minutes or less. This short-form content series will be available on-demand. Networking opportunities are embedded throughout the event with interactive Q&A in all keynotes and breakout sessions, as well as networking and peer-to-peer learning opportunities, including advisor discussions and executive coffee chats with LPL leadership.

This year’s conference also launches an allies program. Women can invite a male ally to participate in the conference to help demystify what a women’s conference is and to learn how they can support women advisors in their business. “We understand that we can’t move the needle in the industry without involving men in the conversation as champions,” said Bryant. “In an industry that is predominantly male, we hope that giving men a seat at our table can encourage inclusion and create more support and understanding for the women who bring tremendous value to their clients and our industry.”

This is the second virtual conference that LPL has held in 2020, following its annual Focus conference, which hosted over 13,000 total attendees digitally in August.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
980-321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc


LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Thomas Cappello, CFA Joins LPL Financial as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
12.10.20
LPL Financial and Gladstone Financial Resources Group Welcome Advisor Rajat Rajan
07.10.20
LPL Financial and Financial Resources Group Welcome GreenState Wealth Management
06.10.20
LPL Financial Advisors Named ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
05.10.20
LPL Financial and Merit Financial Group Welcome Reason Financial
01.10.20
LPL Financial Congratulates Advisor on Lifetime Achievement Award for Charitable Work
01.10.20
LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
29.09.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Hendrix Group Financial Services
28.09.20
Barron’s Ranks LPL Financial-Affiliated Rias Among Top 100 Firms
22.09.20
North Bend Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services