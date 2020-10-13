Prime Mining Announces Appointment of New Executive

Update on Exploration at Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project

VANCOUVER. British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt:A2PRDW) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce effective October 1, 2020 the appointment of Kerry Sparkes as Executive Vice President-Exploration, replacing Greg Liller who relinquishes his role as Chief Operating Officer but remains as technical advisor. With the appointment of Mr. Sparkes, Bruce Kienlen will also relinquish the title of Vice President-Exploration but will continue with his role as manager of data and other technical areas in support of Mr. Sparkes. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mario Castellanos has been appointed as Project Manager and will provide day-to-day management of the Los Reyes exploration program. Ing. Castellanos is a geologist and a Principal of Resource Geosciences Incorporated, a company with more than 20 years experience working on exploration projects in Mexico. Mr. Castellanos will be supported in project management by Ing. Luis Saenz, a geologist who is part of the current exploration team.



Mr. Sparkes is a registered professional geologist, a Qualified Person in British Columbia and Newfoundland, and has over 30 years of experience in the mineral exploration business as both an exploration geologist and a mining executive. Mr. Sparkes recently retired after 7 years as Vice President Geology for Franco-Nevada Corporation where he was responsible for evaluating the geological and resource potential of mineral deposits worldwide. Mr. Sparkes was a founder and director of Orla Mining Ltd., and currently serves as a director of Aurion Resources Ltd. Previous positions include Vice President Exploration with Rainy River Resources Ltd., Vice President Exploration with Messina Minerals Inc., and Senior Geologist with Voisey’s Bay Nickel Co. Ltd. Mr. Sparkes holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Drilling is expected to commence in early November. A three-pronged approach is underway with continued trench sampling and a planned 10,000 metres of core drilling to: 1) upgrade 7.1 million tonnes of current Inferred resource to the Measured and Indicated category; 2) add new gold and silver ounces by drilling along strike and down dip adjacent to the existing pit-constrained resource areas; and, 3) define the potential to add new gold and silver ounces in unexplored areas where data obtained from new mapping and sampling confirm the target potential.