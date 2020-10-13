 

Westhaven Commences Ground Geophysics at Prospect Valley Gold Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a ground geophysics program on its 10,927 hectare Prospect Valley gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 25 km west of Merritt, British Columbia.

2020 Prospect Valley Ground Geophysics Program:

Westhaven has engaged Scott Geophysics Limited of Vancouver, B.C. to conduct a 244-line kilometre ground magnetic survey at its Prospect Valley gold property. The purpose of this ground geophysics program is to extend coverage to the south of the Discovery Zone and better define potential structural trends. The survey will cover a 3 x 4-kilometre area known as the Bonanza Target, where 43.34 g/t gold in quartz vein float was first discovered in 2001. The data from this magnetic survey will be used to assist in diamond drill targeting.

Past Drilling Highlights at Prospect Valley:

  • DDH–2006–21 returned 45.70 metres (m) of 1.57g/t gold (Au) including 4.60m grading 4.38g/t Au and 8.90m grading 2.03g/t Au.

  • DDH–2007–05 returned 6.71m of 3.62 g/t Au including 1.33m grading 12.20 g/t Au.

  • DDH-2007-01 returned 61.40m of 0.70g/t Au.

  • DDH-2007-02 returned 32.20m of 1.40g/t Au.

  • PV16-04 returned 95.80m of 0.70 g/t Au starting at bedrock surface including, 38.00m of 1.36 g/t Au and 15.00m of 2.23 g/t Au.

Prospect Valley Gold Property Overview

The property consists of 21 contiguous, road accessible mineral claims that collectively encompass approximately 10,927 hectares. The first reported gold-bearing epithermal mineralization was discovered during 2001-2002 when, at what has become known as the Bonanza Target, numerous occurrences of mineralized quartz vein and breccia float were found over a two square kilometre area straddling “Bonanza Creek”, upstream from a 150 ppb Au-in-silt anomaly reported in 1994 from an earlier government Regional Geochemical Survey. The best sample ran 43.34 g/t gold, but the source(s) for all of the vein float occurrences in this area remains to be determined under extensive and locally thick overburden cover.

The Bonanza Target, Discovery Zones and Northeast Extension areas are aligned along a north-northeast trend and are hypothesized to be related to a multi-kilometre scale fault system extending across the property.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com

A map accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/028d8771-991d-47dd ...


Westhaven Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Westhaven Drills 7.78 Metres of 14.84 g/t GOLD and 39.40 g/t Silver at the Newly Discovered Franz Zone at Shovelnose

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.07.20
35
Westhaven Ventures - High-Grades in Kanada